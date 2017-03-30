Man turns self in after double shooting in Oxford

Two people were shot in Oxford on Thursday night.

Oxford Police Department said the shooting happened at approximately 7 p.m. Officers responded to the scene in the 1300 block of North Lamar Boulevard, where they found two gunshot victims.

The two victims were taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis. One is listed in non-critical condition, while the other is critical.

Police officers identified Ricky Mabry as the shooter. Mabry turned himself in around 10 p.m. Charges have not yet been filed

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.