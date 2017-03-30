Man struck, killed on I-240

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 240 east of Perkins Road on Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said the pedestrian was walking in traffic when he was struck. The driver said she swerved to avoid him, but he jumped in front of her car.

The woman stopped and called 911 while a good Samaritan in hotel scrubs checked on the man who was hit. He later died.

No charges will be filed.

