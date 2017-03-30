Man arrested after mistakenly thought to be Amber Alert suspect

TBI discredited the sighting of Amber Alert suspect Tad Cummins and his former student, Elizabeth Thomas, after an investigation that lasted almost five hours and spanned Memphis and Collierville on Thursday afternoon.

David Stamps was mistakenly thought to be Amber Alert suspect Tad Cummins. He was still arrested when police found out he had a warrant out for his arrest (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Reports of a sighting of Amber Alert suspect Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas in Collierville sparked a media frenzy Thursday afternoon. It turned out that it was not Cummins and Thomas.

The reports were sparked by someone mistakenly thinking an innocent man and his daughter were the Amber Alert pair.

Despite not being Cummins, that man still found himself behind bars after police said he had a warrant. The man said he wasn't aware a warrant was out for his arrest.

David Stamps picked up his daughter in Collierville and stopped at the Shell station for a soft drink. That's where someone saw his 18-year-old daughter, who looks a lot like Elizabeth Thomas.

Stamps was driving his white van and someone thought he was Tad Cummins.

Stamps and his daughter drove to Midtown for his daughter to go to the doctor.

"While I was in there, I got Facebook messages my van was on this Amber Alert thing," Stamps said.

He had parked his van at Krystal on Union Avenue, located next to the doctor's office.

"When I got there I found the van surrounded by police," Stamps said.

When Stamps went to get in his van, police asked to see his driver's license. That's when police discovered he had a warrant for his arrest out of Collierville for a mailbox he hit while on the job as an electrician last year.

Stamps was arrested and transported to the Collierville jail.

His wife spent hours trying to get him out of the jail.

His bond was set at $200.

At 8 p.m. he was finally released from the jail and despite the troubles the Amber Alert caused, he said he feels for Thomas' family.

"All I can say, my heart goes out. I'm like everyone, sorry they didn't find the guy."

Stamps is now going to work to find out why there was a warrant for his arrest when he thought the mailbox case had been taken care of.

