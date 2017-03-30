Cardinals win 'Battle of the Birds' in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Cardinals win 'Battle of the Birds' in Memphis

Jhonny Peralta cracks a home run to kick things off (Source: WMC Action News 5) Jhonny Peralta cracks a home run to kick things off (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It's finally time to "Play Ball" at AutoZone Park as the Battle of the Birds featured the return of professional baseball to the corner of B.B. King Boulevard and Union Avenue on Thursday night.

It' was the big league St. Louis Cardinals against their top minor league farm team, the AAA Memphis Redbirds..

The baseball deprived crowd was ready to see the Cards and Birds go at it with a sellout crowd of 10,220.

Chris Ellis started it out on the mound for Memphis. For St. Louis, it was Johnathan Broxton.

Top of the first, 2 on for the Cards and Jhonny Peralta planted a ball onto the Bluff for a 3-run homer.

St. Louis was not done there. Yadier Molina was next at bat, and after signing a big contract earlier in the day, he cranks out another homer. Cards quickly up 4-0.

Aledmys Díaz wants one too. he cranked the third homer of the night.

Jedd Gyorko, who hit 30 out last season, got the fourth dinger of the night for St. Louis.

Memphis with some late runs, but the Cardinals win it 9-3.

The Cards open the regular season at home Sunday against the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

The Redbirds start on the road at New Orleans next Thursday before their home opener April 11 against Colorado Springs at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    •   
