Police: 25-year-old woman missing; not on medication

The Memphis Police Department has issued a missing persons alert for a 25-year-old.

Police say Christina Cramer was last seen on March 26 at about 5 p.m. walking southbound in the 1000 block of Maria Street towards Tutwiler Avenue.

She stands 5’4” tall, weighs 110-125 pounds, has shoulder length brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Police say she is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is not on her medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact MPD at (901) 545-2677.

