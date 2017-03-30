Andrew Harrison suffers ankle injury

The Memphis Grizzlies used their 20th starting lineup this season in the blowout win over the Pacers Wednesday night at FedExForum. Now, the roster might see another change.

That's because backup point guard Andrew Harrison suffered an injury to his right ankle in the second half of Wednesday's game.

The play happened late in the 3rd quarter with Harrison guarding Pacers All-Star Paul George.

Harrison backed into Grizz Guard Troy Daniels, rolling the ankle and tumbling to the floor.

In obvious pain, Harrison was taken to the Locker room and did not return.

He was seen leaving the arena on crutches.

The extent of the injury is unknown.

Rookie first round pick Wade Baldwin was just called up from the Iowa Energy and could see extensive action backing up Mike Conley.

The Grizzlies next host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.