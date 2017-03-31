Pastner, Georgia Tech drop NIT title game to TCU

Former Memphis Tigers Head Coach Josh Pastner lead the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets against Jamie Dixon of TCU in the NIT Championship on Thursday night.

Former Memphis prep star Jaylen Fisher was out with a Broken Hand, but the Horned Frogs didn't need him.

TCU turned an 11 point half time lead into a 32 point victory.

TCU wins the NIT, beating Georgia Tech 88-56.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.