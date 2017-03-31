2 teens shot in Walmart parking lot

Two teen brothers were shot in the parking lot of a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Memphis.

The shooting happened just before midnight Thursday night at the store on the corner of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive.

Five people were inside a black car in the parking lot when it was shot at by people in another vehicle. Two people, a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old, were injured.

The driver of the black car, which was riddled with bullets, said they were waiting in the parking lot for the car to cool down, because it had become hot.

Detectives said a white or silver car, similar to a Toyota Camry, pulled up to the teens and someone opened fire.

After the shooting, the victims drove to a nearby fire station for help.

The teens were sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no further description on the suspects.

