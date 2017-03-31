Man shot, killed in South Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed in South Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The scene at Mallory and Latham (Source: WMC Action News 5) The scene at Mallory and Latham (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide in South Memphis.

Investigators said a man was shot and killed around 10:30 Thursday night outside of his car. He was shot multiple times at the corner of Latham Street and Mallory Avenue.

Police found a weapon at the scene, but do not have any information on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

