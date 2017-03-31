Man critical after hit-and-run in South Memphis

A man is in critical condition after becoming victim to a hit-and-run.

Memphis Police Department was called to Benford Street in South Memphis where the man said he was hit by his friend, who was driving a blue Ford Explorer, just after 6 a.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

No one is in custody at this time. If you have any information, contact police.

