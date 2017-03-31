Memphis teen named finalist in TN Youth of the Year competition

A Memphis teen from Soulsville Charter School placed 3rd in the Tennessee Youth of the Year competition.

On Wednesday afternoon, at a Celebration Luncheon, Zakiyah Walker received a $7,000 Academic Scholarship provided by the Tennessee Titans Foundation.

She was awarded the scholarship after sharing her vision for America's youth and what the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis meant to her. Walker also participated in a round table interview.

Walker traveled to Nashville on Monday to compete in the state of Tennessee’s Youth of the Year Competition, where she represented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis.

Zakiyah was named second runner up in the competition competing against 14 fellow Youth of the Year winners from across the state.

In February, Zakiyah represented the John Dustin Buckman Boys & Girls Club where she competed against five fellow Club members each representing their own Club location to win the title of the Memphis Youth of the Year.

The fifteen teens from the state of Tennessee converged in Nashville for a three-day fun-filled Youth of the Year competition

“We are so proud of Zakiyah, and we hope that Memphians are as well, BGCM CEO Keith Blanchard said. "It is because of Club supporters, donors, and volunteers that kids like Zakiyah are given the chance to grow and find themselves at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis.”

The event’s festivities included opportunities for youth to meet and get to know each other, completion of a community service project and culminated with a grand Youth of the Year luncheon.

The Tennessee Titans provide $25,000 worth of scholarships to the Youth of the Year winners.

Zakiyah’s next goal is to be named valedictorian at Soulsville Charter School and will attend Howard University in the fall on a full scholarship ride.

Youth of the Year is the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s signature effort to foster a new generation of leaders, fully prepared to live and lead in a diverse, global and integrated world economy. The competition celebrates and supports the dreams and academic aspirations of our young people.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.