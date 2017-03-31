Amber Alert subjects seen in Oklahoma City; new pictures released

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.

Officials said Cummins, 50, kidnapped Thomas, 15, on March 13 from Maury County, Tennessee. TBI has received relatively few tips concerning the pair's whereabouts and each reported sighting turned out to be false, until Friday.

TBI obtained surveillance images of Cummins and Thomas inside a Walmart in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The surveillance video was recorded on March 15, two days after the kidnapping took place.

TBI said Cummins used cash to purchase essentials at the Walmart. It also noted that Cummins and Thomas altered their appearances—Cummins has noticeably darker hair and Thomas appears to have red hair.

Early on, we issued the picture on the left, from several days before the #TNAMBERAlert, Note the apparent change in Tad's appearance. pic.twitter.com/ZaET35u0C7 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 31, 2017

On Thursday, law enforcement officials investigated reports of a sighting in Collierville, but those reports turned out to be unfounded. There have been other reports of the two being in Mexico or Central America, but TBI officials called those reports "erroneous."

Family members said Thomas left with just a swimsuit and change of clothes, and is missing her EpiPens, which she requires for her severe allergies.

Cummins is a former teacher from Thomas' school. TBI said he groomed Thomas to be his victim. He's also accused of having inappropriate contact with her at school before the kidnapping.

Thomas is 5'5, 120 pounds with hazel eyes.

