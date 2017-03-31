A Better Mid-South: Honoring Mildred Shaw - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A Better Mid-South: Honoring Mildred Shaw

Mildred Shaw (Source: Family) Mildred Shaw (Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

I received a message this week from the daughter of Mildred Shaw.

Mishia Shaw shared with me that her mother, Mildred, was the first African American woman hired by the WMC Family of Stations in 1974 and worked her way up to Traffic Manager for FM 100. 

She retired in 2008 after 34 years of service. 

In 2011, Mildred Shaw was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. She died on March 6th at the age of 74.

Shaw is so proud of her mother and the role she played in the history of WMC--and so are we--but she also mentioned she wants her mom's legacy to help increase the awareness in the fight for a cure for Alzheimer’s.

I am honored to be able to help with that awareness. 

I have posted the best way to donate to help in this fight on my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South.

Seeking out ways to find a cure for Alzheimer’s will make this A Better Mid-South.

And thank you Mildred Shaw for what you did to make this A Better WMC and a Better Mid-South. 

