Second sexual assault reported on Ole Miss campus in 1 week

Ole Miss University Police Department responded to a sexual assault reported on campus between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Ole Miss police officers, the woman left a party on Fraternity Row when she was attacked.

"She was leaving one location, heading to another location," Ole Miss Chief of Police Tim Potts said. "So, it was not at a house. We just don't know exactly where it took place."

Chief Potts plans to have targeted patrols of Fraternity Row to keep students safe.

"Being a parent myself of a daughter who's in college, we understand the concern," Potts said. "One sexual assault is one too many."

Students are upset to hear about the assault since it is the second to be reported at Ole Miss in the past week.

"It was kind of scary, because this is a place I feel safe and I walk around every single day, both day and night," Ole Miss sophomore Ari Christoffersen said. "My dad even called me about it and was like, 'Make sure you're being careful. I don't want a place I love to be remembered like that. I hope it doesn't continue.'"

"I hate that it happens, so it gets me kind of worked up that it happens on campus," graduate student Luis Aponte said.

Ole Miss University Police Department has not yet released a description of the suspect.

Stay safer on campus by following the advice released by Ole Miss:

Attend events with friends

Do not accept an open drink from anyone

Let a friend know your plans.

If you are alone, call UPD for a security escort at 662-915-7234.

Use the Live Safe App.

Immediately report any crime to UPD 662-915-4911.

This is the second sexual assault reported on campus in one week. Last Friday, an assault was reported at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house.

