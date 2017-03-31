Bank robbed in Collierville, suspect at large

A man robbed a bank in Collierville on Friday around 11:35 a.m.

Collierville Police Department said the man walked into the First South Bank on S. Byhalia Road and handed the teller a handwritten note demanding money.

The suspect left the bank driving southbound on Byhalia Road. He was in a late model maroon Dodge Avenger with a temporary tag.

