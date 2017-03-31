MFD dalmatians receive personalized fire coats

Three Memphis Fire Department dogs got their very own fire coats on Friday.

Astro, Izzy, and Lottie Dot work with Fire Museum of Memphis to teach Shelby County Schools students the importance of "Stop, Drop, and Roll."

The specially designed coats took weeks to develop and more than 12 hours each to sew.

"It is more child friendly for a dog to have a fireman's turn out gear on," seamstress Nhaa Burchett said. "They will understand more about the fire department: how they work and all the good things they do."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.