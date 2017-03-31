ServiceMaster employees beautify South Memphis

Hundreds of ServiceMaster employees converged on South Memphis to take on blight Friday.

An estimated 500 people took part of ServiceMaster's spring cleaning event with the goal of sprucing up the neighborhood with murals, park benches, flowers, and walkways.

"We're not just a company that's just in the city to get money, to get jobs. We're actually here to serve our community," said Jessica Stevens, who helped create a park on what used to be an empty lot across the street from La Rose Elementary School.

Pastor Roger Brown serves at Greater Whitestone Baptist Church, which is across the street where the volunteers made an impact.

"It's excitement for the community," he said. "Each one of them are now demonstrating the real love of Jesus Christ, so they're out here putting into action this great revival for this community."

"We're very happy to be helping this neighborhood in South Memphis and we think this is a part of making the entire city thrive," ServiceMaster Executive Mary Kay Wagner said.

In addition to beautifying South Memphis, ServiceMaster is breathing new life into Peabody Place Mall, which sat abandoned in Downtown Memphis for years. The 4-story, 340,000 square foot building will serve as the new headquarters with a state-of-the-art innovation center.

ServiceMaster is expected to bring 1,200 employees to work in Downtown Memphis by early 2018.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.