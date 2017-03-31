5 GREAT THINGS: Gym opens, students honored, St. Jude circus - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

5 GREAT THINGS: Gym opens, students honored, St. Jude circus

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It was another busy week around the Mid-South, so why don't we focus on five great things that happened in the region this week.

Gym opens at Crosstown

YMCA partnered with Church Health Center to open a new gym in the Crosstown Concourse. Residents of the Crosstown Concourse, as well as members and partners of the Church Health Center, will have free memberships to the Church Health YMCA. Members of other YMCAs will also be able to use the facility.

Filmmaking honors

Three Millington Central High School students took home top honors during the NAACP's high school filmmaking competition. Janesha Cade, Gregory Harris, and Shaun Dawson finished first, second, and third, respectively in the NAACP's high school filmmaking competition. Cade, Harris, and Dawson are all students at Millington Central High School. All three of them work on the school's weekly news show, Trojan T.V. Cade's piece on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement took home the top prize this year. She will now go on to the national competition in Baltimore, Maryland, this summer.

St. Jude circus

St. Jude patients got treated to some circus fun. Toys "R" Us hosted the event in honor of its new in-store and St. Jude's "Thanks For Giving" campaign. The toy store held a circus for the children providing them with a fun day filled with games, a cartoonist, and even clowns. 

Go Tigers, Go!

Memphis Tigers ranked as the 26th top college basketball program of all-time. They ranked above several notable schools like Florida, Virginia, and Wake Forest. The Tigers are the top-ranked school from the Mid-South. Arkansas comes in at 31, Tennessee ranks 38, Mississippi State comes in at 58, and Ole Miss ranks 100.

Tennessee's Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year competition

And an update to a great thing from last week--Zakiyah Walker, a senior at Soulsville Charter School placed third in the Tennessee's Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Competition. Last week she was named the Youth of the Year in Memphis.

