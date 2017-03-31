South Memphis sports bar closed as public nuisance - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

South Memphis sports bar closed as public nuisance

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Maxcine's (Source: Google Maps) Maxcine's (Source: Google Maps)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County District Attorney's Office shut down a South Memphis sports bar because of violence, widespread drug use, and for operating without proper liquor and beer licenses.

Maxcine's Sports Bar, located at 1747 Castalia Street, was deemed a public nuisance, according to District Attorney Amy Wierich. 

Several customers were arrested on charges involving illegal liquor sales, drugs, and weapons. Someone was also charged for operating as a security guard without a license. 

The petition also claims Maxcine's has been operating without a liquor license or the proper permits for beer sales. 

A "twerking contest," which led to contestants collecting tips and winning cash prizes, was also held on the property without proper permissions. 

Aggravated robberies, gunfire with high-power assault rifles, and fights also led to the closure. 

According to supporting documents filed with the petition, “Officers strongly feel that this location is a major problem due to the events happening at and around Maxcine’s place.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

