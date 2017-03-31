East Memphis trustee pleads guilty to stealing $1.5 million from - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

East Memphis trustee pleads guilty to stealing $1.5 million from client

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An East Memphis man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing more than $1.5 million from a client's trust fund.

Oliver P. Cobb III, was sentenced to 25 years and ordered to make restitution of $1.6 million at a rate of at least $300 per month once he is released from prison. He was taken into custody to serve one year at Shelby County Penal Farm.

An estimated $482,000 in missing funds was recovered.

Cobb owned a fiduciary services company. Between 2000 and 2012, while acting as trustee for a client, he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars and spent it on himself and family members.

The funds were discovered missing when a new trustee was appointed in November 2012. 

