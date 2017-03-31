Former police officer sentenced to 20 years for killing wife

The Memphis police officer accused of shooting her wife appeared in court on Thursday. Her bond remains $500,000.

MPD officer charged in shooting death of her wife

The former Memphis police officer accused of shooting her wife is now indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

Former MPD officer indicted on first-degree murder of wife

A former Memphis Police Department officer was convicted of killing her wife.

A former Memphis police officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole for killing her wife, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Jaselyn Grant, 36, was convicted for second-degree murder last month for killing Keara Crowder, 29, in their home during a heated argument. The women were married in Illinois before moving to Memphis.

Grant was also given concurrent sentences of four years of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for firing shots at the woman's son.

According to investigators, on November 19, 2014, the shooting happened in their home in the 4500 block of Bassett Hall in the Hickory Hill area.

Crowder's 12-year-old son testified that Grant also fired a shot at him as he ran away to get help.

His mother was shot multiple times and died at the hospital five hours later.

