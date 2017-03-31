Former police officer sentenced to 20 years for killing wife - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Former police officer sentenced to 20 years for killing wife

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A former Memphis police officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole for killing her wife, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Jaselyn Grant, 36, was convicted for second-degree murder last month for killing Keara Crowder, 29, in their home during a heated argument. The women were married in Illinois before moving to Memphis.

Grant was also given concurrent sentences of four years of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for firing shots at the woman's son. 

According to investigators, on November 19, 2014, the shooting happened in their home in the 4500 block of Bassett Hall in the Hickory Hill area.

Crowder's 12-year-old son testified that Grant also fired a shot at him as he ran away to get help.

His mother was shot multiple times and died at the hospital five hours later. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

