Adoption numbers at all-time high at Memphis Animal Services

Changes are being seen at Memphis Animal Services, with record numbers of animals finding forever homes.

Memphis Animal Services staff members say the adoption numbers are at an all-time high, thanks to the community helping place pets into their forever homes.



Hard work is paying off in record numbers of lives saved, according to MAS staff member Katie Pemberton.



“For several months now in a row we have set shelter records with our 80 percent plus save rate,” Pemberton said.



Save rate means a positive outcome for the animals through ways like adoption, return to owner, or transferred to rescue groups.

According to city data, that’s 80 percent saved compared to a 73 percent euthanasia rate in 2011.

Pemberton says increased communication and partnerships with local rescue groups have really helped with space.



“Keep the rescue groups in the loop and communicate clearly with them and let them know what animals are available and what animals could be in danger of euthanasia,” Pemberton said.



Volunteer Sylvia Cox says in the past she was part of the group “Save our Shelter,” which would frequently protest the shelter.

“With the change in administration and change in leadership, we've changed the name of our organization ‘Support our Shelter,’” Cox said.



She says the city's renewed attention and care into the shelter, along with new leadership, is what made the difference.

Pemberton says this is only the start.



“We're very proud of how far we've come, but in no way do we think the work is done,” Pemberton said.

