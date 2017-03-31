Book store planned to replace Booksellers at Laurelwood

A group of local investors announced it will step up to bring another bookstore to Laurelwood Shopping Center to replace Booksellers, which closed earlier this year.

The investors say one of their goals is to retain the store's previous employees and a small restaurant is also planned for the space.

"I think that's a big part of the independent process is having owned by the community that supports it," Laurelwood's chief operating officer Cory Prewitt said.

The new bookstore is expected to open before school starts in the fall, hopefully in August.

