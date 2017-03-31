Memphis man indicted for armed robbery of 2 mail carriers

The United States Postal Service said a postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Memphis on Friday.

A Memphis man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday for robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint.

Jamal Cherry, 20, confessed to approaching a mail carrier in the 800 block of Baltic Street on November 21, 2016 with a semi-automatic handgun. He robbed a second postal carrier on December 2, 2016.

Cherry admitted to both armed robberies and confessed to stealing the packages.

He is charged with two counts of robbery of a postal employee and two counts of using a firearm during a robbery. He faces a maximum of a life sentence for the using a firearm charges and a maximum of 10 years in prison for the robbery charges.

