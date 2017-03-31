Girl rushed to Le Bonheur after hit-and-run

A girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital on Friday afternoon after being hit by a car.

Memphis Police Department said the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Raines Road and Millbranch Road.

The girl was hit by a black Mustang and the driver fled the scene.

No license plate information is available at this time.

