Questions persist for family of murdered pregnant teen - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Questions persist for family of murdered pregnant teen

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Her daughter's suspected killer entered a guilty plea, but the mother of 15-year-old Vianca Harris says the plea doesn't settle her soul.

Vianca was pregnant when she was killed a year ago in Memphis, and her mother Jenell said the girl had big plans for the future.

Jenell said it's hard losing her youngest child Vianca, who had just turned 15.

Terry Turner pleaded guilty to Vianca's murder. Turner, 25, shot and killed her just over a year ago.

Turner, who was indicted on a first degree murder charge, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Harris' death.

"I feel a little relieved however the situation may have turned out. I still won't get my daughter back," Harris said.

She said her daughter wanted to be a fashion designer, was talented, and really knew how to put an outfit together.

Turner was sentenced to 25 years behind bars with no parole.  

Harris wonders if Turner should have been given a stiffer sentence because her daughter was five weeks pregnant, something her family did not know until the autopsy.

Harris was spending the night with a friend when the shooting happened. Witnesses say Turner, who was a neighbor, got a 12- gauge shotgun out of a closet, racked it, and shot the teenager in the head. Turner initially said he was just playing and the shooting was an accident.

Harris misses her daughter, but still has not found peace.  

"The only thing I really want to know is why did he do that to my baby. I have no clue."

The motive behind Turner shooting and killing Harris is still unclear.

