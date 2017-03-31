New 9/11 photos of Pentagon released

New, never before seen photos of the Pentagon after the attacks of 9/11 have been released by the FBI. The FBI released the 27 photographs this week.

The images show the damage at the Pentagon, first responders and even some photos of debris from American Airlines Flight 77. That flight hit the Pentagon at 9:27 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001.

In all, 184 people died at the Pentagon, either on the plane or in the building. Flight 77 had just left Washington’s Dulles Airport on its way to Los Angeles when it was hijacked.

