North Memphis communities come together at block party

The neighbors of North Memphis are showing off what makes their community great.

The residents of Klondike and Smokey City held a free block party Friday night featuring a discussion about the area's future development.

They also held a presentation of the area's culture through artists, spoken word, and dance performers.

Organizers say it was great to see people of all backgrounds ages coming together.

“We are bonding, just hanging out together,” said Dr. Eziza Ogbeiwi-Rishar. “This is our very first one, High Ground did a really good job getting people out along with our neighbors.”

The community will also hold a parade on April 29.

