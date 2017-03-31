VIDEO: Man forces Metro PCS employee to ground, robs business

A man was captured on surveillance footage forcing an employee to the ground and then making off with cash and electronics at a Memphis business.

Memphis Police Department said the robbery happened Monday in the 3200 block of Winchester Road, just after 11 a.m.

According to police, the man went to the back of the Metro PCS store and forced the employee inside the store. Once inside, the man demanded money.

The video shows the man rummaging through things inside the store.

Investigators said he stole cash and electronics from the store and the ran from the business and got into a waiting vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime or the person responsible, call Memphis Police Department.

