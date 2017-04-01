Thousands attend Sista Strut breast cancer awareness walk

Thousands of African-American women laced up Saturday morning for the Sista Strut at Tiger Lane. The rally and walk aims to increase awareness about breast cancer in the black community.

“Ron Childers and Andrew Kozak have blessed us with some great weather,” V101 and WDIA radio personality Stan Bell said.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky Saturday morning as breast cancer survivors, supporters, and Memphians donned pink to prove a point – that anyone can get breast cancer. And African-American women are more at risk.

“I am a five year breast cancer survivor,” Linda Brown said.

That’s why Brown said she tells every woman she knows to go to the doctor and get regular mammograms.

“You can live with cancer," Brown said. "Early protection is the best thing in the world to have."

It is the third year for the Sista Strut in Memphis, which benefits a number of organizations, but all have the same goal - helping the African-American community cope with breast cancer.

Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer before age 40 and have a 41 percent higher death rate from breast cancer than white women. Their cancers can also be more aggressive.

“I just lost two sisters to breast cancer, cousins, we need a cure for breast cancer,” breast cancer survivor Evelyn Rambert said.

With music and dancing, the rally brought out a unifying spirit. It is a movement and outlook those participating say is key to stopping a deadly disease.

“We’ve asked a lot of artists to be with us to sing and give God praise and to encourage those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and those survivors who are out here,” Bell added.

