Dance club vandalized early Saturday morning

MPD is investigating after the dance club Rumba Room was vandalized early Saturday morning.

Officers who responded to the scene discovered multiple windows were broken during the vandalism.

Officials say a call was made prior to the vandalism regarding a disturbance at the club, when the owner put out an unruly patron.

The club owner said that during the disturbance, the Latino male suspect had depressurized the club’s CO2 tank in the back and had attempted to light the escaping gas on fire.

Officers checked the area at the time but were unable to locate the suspect.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Memphis Police Department.

