Police: Kidnapping victim found shot to death

MPD has located the body of a Memphis man reported missing earlier in the week.

The body of 39-year-old Luis Santiago, 39, was found in the 3000 block of Getwell Road on Friday, March 31.

Santiago suffered from a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

