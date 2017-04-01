I-55 reopens early after scheduled roadwork

This is not an April Fool’s joke: the closure on I-55 has ended two days earlier than expected.

A railroad bridge that went over I-55 was scheduled to be torn down over the weekend.

While the bridge was torn down, the surrounding area of I-55 was scheduled to close from Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

However, a representative with the Tennessee Department of Transportation confirms that the bridge is gone and traffic is back to normal as of Saturday night.

