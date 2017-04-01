Students receive career advice at 2-day job expo

Two dozen area high school students spent today getting tips on how to transform into young professionals.

The two days’ worth of events are being put on by the Memphis Black Expo.

Youth between the ages 16-19 received one-on-one coaching on how to improve their resumes, as well as how to prepare for a job or scholarship interview at Hamilton High School on Saturday.

This is the second year the initiative has been held.

“We are really trying to empower the people of the city of Memphis,” said Erica Gunn-Hill with Memphis Black Expo. “That includes the youth – our youth are our future – they're our future workforce so we need to prepare them.”

More career development continues Sunday at Hamilton High School with a youth summer job fair from 2 to 4 p.m.

