Memphis groups join nationwide call for ‘sacred resistance’

Local groups in Memphis called for a “sacred resistance" on Saturday.

Memphis Black Lives Matter members joined with religious groups as part of the organization's nationwide call for “sacred resistance.”

More than two dozen people attended the event at the Ed Rice Community Center. They sang, read poems, prayed and painted.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to use rituals to create an energy of unity, peace, love and resistance.

They hope this will help fight the oppression they say is happening in the African-American community.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.