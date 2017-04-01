Fundraiser saves lives, supports Regional One Health - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fundraiser saves lives, supports Regional One Health

By Brix Fowler
Connect
Edited by WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Glitz and glamour were on display Saturday at the Cook Convention Center.

There was music, wine and people dressed to the nines, including WMC’s Kontji Anthony, who joined others as they came together for an important cause.

The goal of the evening was helping to raise money supporting the lifesaving work at Regional One.

Alvin Levy knows how important that work is, since it saved his only son’s life. In 2013, Corey was working as a pizza delivery man when three men robbed and shot him. Paramedics immediately rushed him to Regional One Hospital where he stayed in a coma for about a month. 

"It was horrific," Alvin said. "I was in shock. It was so traumatic."

Multiple surgeries later the scars, both physical and emotional, from that horrific day still linger. His father is grateful to the Regional One doctor who saved his life. They both had the chance to thank him in person during an emotional reunion.

"I was excited," Alvin said. “Excited to thank him in person. This was just a wonderful experience to go through."

The "One Night" event has grown every year since it started eight years ago. Now, more than a thousand people attend the gala because they know just how important the work that Regional One does.

"This event is amazing for Regional One," said co-chair Madelyn Gray.

"Memphis is a war zone," Alvin said. "Every day our young people are taking each other's lives. I don't understand it but many of them are going to wind up here. And if it wasn't for Regional One they wouldn't make it.”

Regional One is hoping to raise about $125,000 from Saturday's event. That money will go towards modernizing the surgical center. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly