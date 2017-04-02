Teen in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hickory Hill

Memphis Police Department is looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run in Hickory Hill that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

As an 18-year-old University of Memphis student fights for her life after a hit-and-run, her family has unanswered questions.

What led to the tragedy, and why? Now, her family is pleading for answers.

Memphis police say 18-year-old Chelsea Williams went to a fire station in the 6600 block of Winchester Road near Kirby Parkway for help and was hit by a car.

Williams is now on life support and the driver didn't stop, according to her family.



“I don't even have words to even speak upon how this could've happened,” said her aunt Latoya Wilson. “She's very smart and very detailed when she's talking always asking questions.”



Now this family has questions of their own on what put this young woman in a hospital bed.

A witness told police the teen was suddenly ill and went to the fire station trying to find help.

The family says the idea that she suddenly ran out into the street and was hit by a car has too many holes.



“Why would she run out into the middle of the street? She's not a kid,” Wilson said. “We need some type of answers.”



According to police, the only description of the car is that it could have been a black sedan.



“You hit my niece, I pray to God that you come forward,” Wilson said.



The family is asking for prayer and for any information to be given to Memphis police.

