Neighbors shaken up after body of missing man found - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Neighbors shaken up after body of missing man found

Luis Santiago (Source: MPD) Luis Santiago (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police have released few details in a kidnapping case from Thursday.

Saturday night, we learned that on Friday, police found the body of 39-year-old Luis Santiago. Both he and his wife were apparently kidnapped. She was sexually assaulted but survived and escaped.

“It was kind of a shock,” Larry Walker said.

Walker lives near the 3300 block of Old Getwell Road, the address of the abandoned facility where Memphis police say their Violent Crimes Unit found the body of 39-year-old Luis Santiago, dead of a single gunshot wound.

“That’s bad you know, crime today,” Walker said.

It was Thursday afternoon when MPD first issued a city watch for Santiago and his wife. Investigators believe the two were kidnapped by two men, taken at gunpoint from the 4200 block of New Willow Road, and forced into a white Chevy pickup with a camper on the back.

Police confirmed the woman was sexually assaulted but she escaped.

Neighbor James Kenny said Friday he saw the couple last before everything happened.

“She told me she wasn’t coming back over here because she was scared for her life,” he said.

Kenny said Luis Santiago knew one of the men that took the couple.

Also Friday, Memphis police identified a 17-year-old suspected in the crime – Kevvon Clark – who is considered to be armed.

But Sunday morning investigators said no one is in custody, leaving neighbors nearby the place where Santiago’s body was found a little uneasy.

“Hope whoever it was get caught,” Walker said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly