Neighbors shaken up after body of missing man found

Memphis police have released few details in a kidnapping case from Thursday.

Saturday night, we learned that on Friday, police found the body of 39-year-old Luis Santiago. Both he and his wife were apparently kidnapped. She was sexually assaulted but survived and escaped.

“It was kind of a shock,” Larry Walker said.

Walker lives near the 3300 block of Old Getwell Road, the address of the abandoned facility where Memphis police say their Violent Crimes Unit found the body of 39-year-old Luis Santiago, dead of a single gunshot wound.

“That’s bad you know, crime today,” Walker said.

It was Thursday afternoon when MPD first issued a city watch for Santiago and his wife. Investigators believe the two were kidnapped by two men, taken at gunpoint from the 4200 block of New Willow Road, and forced into a white Chevy pickup with a camper on the back.

Police confirmed the woman was sexually assaulted but she escaped.

Neighbor James Kenny said Friday he saw the couple last before everything happened.

“She told me she wasn’t coming back over here because she was scared for her life,” he said.

Kenny said Luis Santiago knew one of the men that took the couple.

Also Friday, Memphis police identified a 17-year-old suspected in the crime – Kevvon Clark – who is considered to be armed.

But Sunday morning investigators said no one is in custody, leaving neighbors nearby the place where Santiago’s body was found a little uneasy.

“Hope whoever it was get caught,” Walker said.

