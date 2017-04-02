GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Video captures shots fired inside club

Memphis police are investigating a shooting at Club 360 early Sunday morning.

A witness on the scene told officers that she was waiting tables inside the club when several people began shooting inside.

The witness said the suspects then went outside the club and continued firing shots, hitting her car windows in the process.

The woman’s aunt, who also works at the club, said there were signs leading up to the violence.

She said social media threats between patrons turned into reality, and her niece and daughter had to evade bullets.

“If they say they're going to do it, they're going to do it,” she said. “It's going to happen. We've got babies out here. We got babies in this hotel. Anybody could've got hit last night.”

The club’s managers were not available for comment. Police say the shooters are still on the run.

One of the club’s patrons captured the shots fired inside the club during a 33-minute Facebook Live video. The shooting begins in the video clip at about 23:40.

**WARNING: Clip contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.**

