Memphis churches honor late civil rights activist

One of most prominent figures in the Civil Rights Movement was honored Sunday at Monumental Baptist Church.

The "Tribute to the Witness" event honored the late Reverend Samuel Billy Kyles, a pastor at the church for 55 years.

Rev. Kyles was also an eyewitness to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. nearly 50 years ago.

The event, which was hosted by Monumental and four other churches, featured music and praise dance performances.

WMC’s own Kontji Anthony was proud to emcee the event.

