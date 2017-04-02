Man dead after shooting on S. Highland

A man is dead after a shooting in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

Police say they received a call about a shooting in the 1500 block of South Highland shortly after 6 p.m.

A witness said he heard several shots and saw the victim, a 33-year-old man, collapse in the front yard.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but eventually died from his injuries.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

The suspect’s description is vague, but police said was seen wearing a black and red hat, black shorts, and a black shirt with white letters on the back.

No arrests have been made.

