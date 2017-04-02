Memphis raises $10K for Green Beetle shooting victim

On Sunday afternoon, dozens of Memphians flocked to the Green Beetle on South Main to raise money for an employee who was recently shot while walking to his car.



Through music and beer, they came together to support beloved Green Beetle employee Mike Nelson.



"Today we're raising funds for Mike Nelson, Mike was shot in the back, Tuesday March 21 coming out of work around 10 p.m.," said organizer Jay Stricker.



According to the Memphis Police Department, Nelson was injured during an attempted carjacking.



So far the GoFundMe has raised more than $10,000, but his friends are still trying to raise more. Seventy percent of the proceeds from the event go to Nelson.



His friends stated he's still recovering from his injuries and still has a lengthy physical rehabilitation process to go through.



"It’s feels great! It feels great! There has just been an amazing outpouring of support for Mike! A lot of the people know him by face or by character. They may not know him personally but they know him as one of the faces of Green Beetle." stated Stricker.



To donate to the fund, click here.

