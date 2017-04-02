TN fraternity honors former member MLK Jr.

The Tau Lambda Chapter is set to host the 49th Anniversary celebration of the “Drum Major for Justice,” an event to commemorate the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and the brothers of Alpha use this ceremony to celebrate his life and his legacy. The Tau Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. honor him with a wreath laying ceremony on April 4.

Organizers say the event will be held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Magnet School located at 613 17th Avenue N. in Nashville, Tennessee. The ceremony will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call (937) 689-2754 or send an email at this link.

