New bill defining abuse as grounds for divorce passed by MS legislature

A bill defining domestic violence as a grounds for divorce is on its way to Mississippi's governor's desk.

For the first time in the state's history, it specifically spells out domestic violence in a divorce statute, falling under the grounds of "habitual cruel and inhuman treatment."

Many advocates against domestic violence say the bill allows just one witness to establish abuse after just one incident and would make it easier for abused spouses to get a divorce.

“We had kind of a mix up in the law here in Mississippi,” said attorney Mitch Tyner. “There is a good argument that this was already covered, but there was also some people that were slipping through the cracks.”

It also allows for emotional and financial abuse to count as grounds for divorce. If the governor signs the bill, it will go into effect July 1.

