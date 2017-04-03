Employees tied up during robbery in UofM area

The man shot in the parking lot of one of Memphis' newest fast food restaurants is in critical condition.

Employees were tied up and held at gunpoint during a robbery at a restaurant in the University of Memphis area, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the robbery happened around 4 a.m. at Ubee’s on South Highland Street.

Police said the two suspects entered through an unlocked back door. One of the suspects held an employee at gunpoint while the second tied him up.

Other employees were held at gunpoint, tied up, and forced to the floor.

The suspects took money from the drawers before leaving the business.

The suspects were last seen in a four-door grey vehicle with chrome rims.

Nobody inside the restaurant were injured in the robbery.

Police only have a vague description of the suspects, but said they were wearing gloves and sunglasses.

This is the second time in just over two weeks a restaurant on South Highland has been targeted and robbed.

A manager at Cook Out was robbed and shot on March 16. The Cook Out manager was shot in the parking lot while making the store's daily cash deposit. The shooting critically injured the manager, and the suspect has not been arrested.

The robberies are on the mind of those who live and work in the area.

Burgerim manager Michael Barclay is warning his employees to stay vigilant in the area.

"I was a little bit concerned for my staff in the area. A lot of stuff has been going on down the street at Cook Out, so we hope it doesn't spill over here," Barclay said.

Barclay said he is using these incidents to remind his staff of the importance of their closing protocol.

"Just try to keep our wits about us, you know, keep the doors locked, keep everybody safe," Barclay said. "Nobody leaves by themselves."

