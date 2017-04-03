TBI debunks possible Nebraska sighting of Amber Alert subjects

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation debunked reports of a possible sighting of two subjects of a nationwide Amber Alert in Kearney, Nebraska.

Kearney Police Department released pictures of what they believed were Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas.

The two were seen driving a pickup in the surveillance photos. When the Amber Alert was issued, Cummins was reported to be driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue.

TBI later tweeted that the pictures were not of Cummins and Thomas:

UPDATE: Images shared by a police agency in Nebraska have been determined to not be Tad Cummins & Elizabeth Thomas. Our search continues. pic.twitter.com/BJJrFD7YA4 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 3, 2017

Officials said Cummins, 50, kidnapped Thomas, 15, on March 13 from Maury County, Tennessee.

The two were confirmed to being spotted in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on March 15. They have not been seen since.

Family members said Thomas left with just a swimsuit and change of clothes, and is missing her EpiPens, which she requires for her severe allergies.

Cummins is a former teacher from Thomas' school. TBI said he groomed Thomas to be his victim. He's also accused of having inappropriate contact with her at school before the kidnapping.

