Woman shot, killed in quiet Cordova neighborhood

Gunfire in a quiet Cordova neighborhood Sunday night ended with a 25-year-old woman becoming Memphis' 50th homicide victim of 2017.

"I heard at first what I thought was gunshots, but I decided it was so many of them it was fireworks," neighbor Cheryl Senter said.

Senter later learned her first instinct was correct. The sound she heard was gunshots.

The shots hit a 25-year-old woman who has not been identified.

Memphis Police Department said the woman showed up at the fire station on Dexter Road, which is about 2 miles away from where the shooting happened on Wren Hollow Cove.

Officers said the victim and two other women were fighting with a larger group of women before the shots rang out.

Neighbors said there were groups of people gathered in the street moments before the shooting happened.

"It's scary to live down the street from that," Senter said.

Senter said violence is not common in her neighborhood, but the fatal shooting gives her pause.

Officers said one man was taken into custody for questioning in the shooting. He has not been identified and he does not face any charges at this time.

