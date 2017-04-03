Person critically injured in Hollywood neighborhood shooting

A person was critically injured after a shooting in the Hollywood neighborhood late Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Davis Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects’ descriptions are vague, but one was seen wearing a blue hoodie and the other had on a red hoodie.

No arrests have been made.

