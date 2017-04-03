2 indicted for January murder

Two men were indicted for the murder of a 20-year-old man in Raleigh in January.

Police said Yasne Tahiro, 20, was killed when he was shot while driving, causing him to crash into a pole.

Jaylon Jackson, 20, was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the perpetration of attempted robbery. Reco Hall, 21, was indicted on facilitation to commit first-degree murder in the perpetration of attempted robbery.

