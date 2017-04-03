17-year-old arrested for rash of interstate 'bump and rob' crimes

A teen was arrested in connection to three “bump and rob” carjackings on major interstates in Memphis.

The first robbery happened on Interstate-55 near the Brooks Road exit in Whitehaven. The victim said two men forced him to the ground at gunpoint and robbed him after crashing into his PT Cruiser.

"The car hit me in the back corner of the cruiser, so I pulled over for an accident, which is what I've always been told to do," victim Bradley Brown said. When Brown pulled over, he was robbed.

The second one happened on I-240 near Walnut Grove Road. The suspect bumped into the victim’s car, told him to get out, and robbed him.

The third robbery happened on I-55 near East Shelby Drive. The victims were robbed after pulling over to exchange insurance information after being bumped into.

Brown said he was worried others might become victims, until police said they had made an arrest. On Friday, investigators asked Brown to review photos of possible suspects involved in the crimes. He said it didn't take long to spot the teenager, who was the first person to approach him after the crash.

"I had to think about it for a minute on each one that looked like him, but I finally found the one that matched his facial features," Brown said.

Police said a 17-year-old is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and theft of property $1,000 or less.

Brown is hoping without the teenager, the bump and robs will come to an end.

"I think that without the passenger, it's kind of hard to do it by yourself," Brown said. "Because, what are you going to do with the other car?"

Memphis Police Department did not release the 17-year-old’s identity at this time, and officers have not released any information about who the other suspect may be.

Brown did receive a bit of good news. Police located his PT Cruiser and returned it to him on Monday.

